Vanilla Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.70 Million (VNL)

Vanilla (VNL) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. Vanilla has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vanilla has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002527 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00095642 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00032344 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021051 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00257842 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000093 BTC.
About Vanilla
VNL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Vanilla Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
