VeChain (VET) Price Reaches $0.0250 on Major Exchanges

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. VeChain has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and approximately $57.54 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000103 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00033495 BTC.

AstroMoon (ATM) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vendetta Finance (VEN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org.

Buying and Selling VeChain

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

