Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0398

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $93.37 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000319 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000485 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003349 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00075378 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,346,559,924 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.