Venus Reward Token (VRT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $60,385.00

Venus Reward Token (VRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Venus Reward Token has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and $60,385.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Venus Reward Token Coin Profile

Venus Reward Token (CRYPTO:VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol.

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus Reward Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

