Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRNOF shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Verano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Verano from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Verano from C$27.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Verano Price Performance

VRNOF stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $104.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25. Verano has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $15.01.

Verano Company Profile

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

