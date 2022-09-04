VeraOne Price Tops $55.35 (VRO)

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. One VeraOne coin can now be purchased for $55.35 or 0.00280005 BTC on major exchanges. VeraOne has a market cap of $9.56 million and approximately $19,455.00 worth of VeraOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeraOne has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- SORA (XOR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00011723 BTC.
- Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC.
- Castweet (CTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Bytus (BYTS) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.
- Bone (BONE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000222 BTC.
VeraOne Coin Profile
VeraOne is a coin. VeraOne’s total supply is 17,266,363,250,115 coins and its circulating supply is 172,664 coins. VeraOne’s official Twitter account is @VROstablecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeraOne’s official website is veraone.io.
