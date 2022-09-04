Verasity (VRA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.14 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Verasity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $48.17 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000907 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000308 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00102716 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

