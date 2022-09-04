Verge Reaches 1-Day Volume of $764,101.00 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $50.83 million and $764,101.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00026146 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00298496 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001189 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000954 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,511,071,488 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

