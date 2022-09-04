Veritaseum (VERI) Price Up 9.1% This Week

Veritaseum (VERI) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $67.23 million and approximately $5,026.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum coin can now be purchased for $31.28 or 0.00157472 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,861.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00132122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035789 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022155 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

VERI is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Veritaseum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.