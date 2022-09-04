Verso Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,613.00 (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Verso has a market cap of $314,523.49 and approximately $30,613.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verso has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One Verso coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00838235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015428 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

