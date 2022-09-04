Verso Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,613.00 (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Verso has a market cap of $314,523.49 and approximately $30,613.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verso has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One Verso coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002525 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00838235 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015428 BTC.
Verso Profile
Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.
Verso Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.