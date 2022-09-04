Viacoin Trading Up 198.2% Over Last 7 Days (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 148.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $2,613.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 198.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00026440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00302669 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001181 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000954 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

