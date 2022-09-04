Viacoin (VIA) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 186.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $5,870.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00026032 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00302681 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001161 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000956 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002471 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

