VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Position Reduced by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,173 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,673,000 after buying an additional 228,955 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $5,191,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

VICI Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 142.58%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

