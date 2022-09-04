VideoCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $287,320.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $31.57 million and approximately $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Ã†ternity (AE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000892 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VideoCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

