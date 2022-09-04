Vidya Trading 3% Higher This Week (VIDYA)

Vidya (VIDYA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000659 BTC on exchanges. Vidya has a total market cap of $5.24 million and $858,555.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded 3% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,862.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004445 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005147 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002575 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00132444 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00036120 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022152 BTC.
Vidya Coin Profile
VIDYA is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,043,347 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io.
Buying and Selling Vidya
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.
