VINchain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $118,936.00 (VIN)

VINchain (VIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VINchain has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $118,936.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VINchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,778.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00132142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034736 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022248 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VINchain

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.