Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.00

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.00 and traded as low as $12.06. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 191,717 shares trading hands.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00.

Get Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund alerts:

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFJ. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 593,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 131,693 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,412,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,452,000 after purchasing an additional 95,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,704,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,374,000 after purchasing an additional 87,993 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.