Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.00

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.00 and traded as low as $12.06. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 191,717 shares trading hands.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.