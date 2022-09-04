Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 1,955 VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $89.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.48. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

