Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $212,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in General Electric by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $72.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.