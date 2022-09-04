Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 10,800 Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEMKT:SLI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEMKT:SLI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Standard Lithium by 27.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,518,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,367,000 after buying an additional 1,423,942 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium during the first quarter worth about $2,200,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium during the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium during the first quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Lithium by 49.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,830 shares during the period. 19.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Lithium stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

