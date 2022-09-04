Visionary Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $53.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.21.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

