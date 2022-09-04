VITE Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, VITE has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. VITE has a market cap of $13.07 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VITE Profile

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 515,325,654 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs.

VITE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

