Vortex Defi Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $186.00 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $6,006.57 and $186.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00064428 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi.

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

