Vox.Finance (VOX) Trading Down 46.5% This Week

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Vox.Finance has traded down 46.5% against the US dollar. One Vox.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00003963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vox.Finance has a total market capitalization of $69,487.88 and $22.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002517 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00838743 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015474 BTC.
About Vox.Finance
Vox.Finance’s total supply is 127,773 coins and its circulating supply is 88,836 coins. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance. The official website for Vox.Finance is vox.finance.
Vox.Finance Coin Trading
