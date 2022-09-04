Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.07

Shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.07 and traded as low as $5.50. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 15,288 shares traded.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 531.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,305,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 56,673 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 36.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 150,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 40,558 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 21.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 960,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

