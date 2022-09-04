Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.07

Shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.07 and traded as low as $5.50. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 15,288 shares traded.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
