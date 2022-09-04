Wagerr Market Capitalization Tops $1.48 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $1,274.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr's total supply is 245,778,884 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com. Wagerr's official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr bets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

