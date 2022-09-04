Waltonchain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $996,520.00 (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001296 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $20.83 million and approximately $996,520.00 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.
Waltonchain Profile
Waltonchain is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,775,592 coins and its circulating supply is 80,800,380 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.
Buying and Selling Waltonchain
