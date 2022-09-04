Waltonchain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $996,520.00 (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001296 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $20.83 million and approximately $996,520.00 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000197 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,775,592 coins and its circulating supply is 80,800,380 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

