Wanchain (WAN) Trading Up 3.4% This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $38.26 million and $554,683.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00095787 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021072 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00258560 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00021401 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000288 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

