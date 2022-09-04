Warp Finance (WARP) Market Cap Hits $69,545.34

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.88 or 0.00074992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a market cap of $69,545.34 and $3.42 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008962 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001549 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance.

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

