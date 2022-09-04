Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Watsco worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Watsco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Watsco by 5.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 126,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 14.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Watsco by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 309,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.20.

Watsco stock opened at $272.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.75 and a 200-day moving average of $270.54. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.33%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

