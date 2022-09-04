WAX Market Cap Reaches $206.62 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0963 or 0.00000484 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $206.62 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00074525 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,925,966,010 coins and its circulating supply is 2,145,514,945 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

