WebDollar 24 Hour Volume Hits $70,447.00 (WEBD)

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One WebDollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WebDollar has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. WebDollar has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $70,447.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00107929 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WebDollar Coin Profile

WebDollar (WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,633,260,871 coins. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WebDollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using U.S. dollars.

