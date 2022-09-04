Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. OTR Global lowered Weibo from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CLSA dropped their price objective on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.88.

Weibo Price Performance

NASDAQ WB opened at $19.04 on Thursday. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 10,637.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,207,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,883 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,581,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,276 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 3,170.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,026,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,800,000 after acquiring an additional 995,066 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

