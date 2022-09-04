Wells Fargo & Company Trims Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Target Price to $75.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.00.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG stock opened at $61.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.27. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -54.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.