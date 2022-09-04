WePower Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,646.00 (WPR)

WePower (WPR) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. In the last week, WePower has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. WePower has a total market capitalization of $518,390.70 and $1,646.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WePower coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WePower

WePower (WPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,808,616 coins. WePower’s official website is wepower.network. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WePower

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

