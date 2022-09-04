Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.36

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.36 and traded as low as $10.81. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 12,292 shares traded.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 84,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 160,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.