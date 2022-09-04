WhaleRoom Price Tops $2.08 on Major Exchanges (WHL)

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. WhaleRoom has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhaleRoom coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhaleRoom has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhaleRoom alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,568.91 or 0.07879499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00162163 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About WhaleRoom

WhaleRoom (CRYPTO:WHL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg.

WhaleRoom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhaleRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhaleRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhaleRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhaleRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.