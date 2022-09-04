Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives $14.48 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.48.
SPGYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.
Whitecap Resources Stock Up 1.6 %
SPGYF opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74.
Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend
About Whitecap Resources
Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whitecap Resources (SPGYF)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.