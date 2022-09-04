Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives $14.48 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.48.

SPGYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

SPGYF opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0284 per share. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

