WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.0979 on Major Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $72.87 million and approximately $723,134.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0979 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00016275 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000937 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.