Whiteheart (WHITE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23,224.00

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for approximately $110.43 or 0.00559441 BTC on popular exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $981,489.78 and $23,224.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00838687 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015554 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance.

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

