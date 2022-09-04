Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 million, a PE ratio of -129.37 and a beta of 0.78. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72.

Willamette Valley Vineyards ( NASDAQ:WVVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 4.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVVI. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

