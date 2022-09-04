Wise (OTC:WPLCF) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Wise (OTC:WPLCF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wise from GBX 640 ($7.73) to GBX 410 ($4.95) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wise from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wise from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Wise alerts:

Wise Stock Performance

Shares of WPLCF stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. Wise has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Wise Company Profile

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.