Woodcoin Market Cap Hits $14.10 Million (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $1.76 or 0.00008892 BTC on major exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $14.10 million and $14,614.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nemesis DAO (NMS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00028794 BTC.

Nemesis Wealth Projects BSC (NMS) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nemesis (NMS) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BashCoin (BASHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 9,788,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

