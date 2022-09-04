WOWswap (WOW) Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week

WOWswap (WOW) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $356,628.83 and approximately $2,109.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00003022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io.

Buying and Selling WOWswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

