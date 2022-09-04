Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Achieves Market Cap of $181,774.49

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $2.77 or 0.00013961 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $181,774.49 and $27.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00834111 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015568 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

