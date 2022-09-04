Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Achieves Market Cap of $181,774.49

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $2.77 or 0.00013961 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $181,774.49 and $27.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00834111 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015568 BTC.
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.