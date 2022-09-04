Wrapped Bitcoin Price Tops $19,752.47 on Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19,752.47 or 1.00079752 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.90 billion and $216.89 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00064865 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00024740 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 248,060 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.