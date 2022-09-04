Wrapped NXM Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.56 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for $15.82 or 0.00079895 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $26.53 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

