Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Reaches $15.92

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $26.69 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for about $15.92 or 0.00080136 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,861.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00132122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035789 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022155 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

WNXM is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

