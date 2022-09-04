WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.89

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.89 and traded as low as $14.75. WVS Financial shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 391 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.
WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.
