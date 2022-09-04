Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,790 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.6% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on WYNN. Barclays upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $107.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.15.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,292.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

